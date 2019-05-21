Chargebee Launches Summer 2019 Release of Subscription Management Platform

Chargebee, a subscription management and recurring billing solutions provider, today launched the summer 2019 release of its Chargebee Subscription Management Platform, which offers expanded automation and business intelligence.

New features include the following:

Subscription Time Machine, allowing users to test and visualize complex billing rules across the subscription lifecycle;

Improved revenue recognition and optimization through a partnership with revenue management software provider Softrax, allowing users to automatically optimize revenue recognition under the new ASC 606 accounting standards;

Account hierarchy, allowing users to sell into multiple subsidiaries of a company, business units across geographies, or even multiple departments within the organization and then roll up invoices for multiple units into one parent invoice, or directly invoice each unit;

Enhanced Salesforce integration, giving users ales and revenue forecasts, allowing them to add Chargebee plans and add-ons with any pricing model directly into Salesforce, and manage subscriptions and get a unified view of customers with multiple sites from within Salesforce;

Improved security features, including single sign-on or multifactor authentication; and

A mobile-responsive user interface.