Adobe Streamlines Mobile App Personalization for Marketers in Adobe Target

Adobe today introduced several enhancements to its Adobe Target mobile development platform, including a mobile-ready workflow and mobile app visual experience composer (VEC).

"With Adobe Target, marketers can already deliver personalized experiences, offers, and customer service that foster brand and app loyalty, such as automated rank-ordered navigation or value-added offers," Drew Burns, principal product marketing manager for Adobe Target, wrote in a blog post this morning. "With the addition of the new mobile VEC with a built-in three-step guided workflow, marketers and developers are further empowered with a quick and easy-to-launch framework for mobile app personalization, saving them anywhere from weeks to months of launching activities in the app. This extends the mobile benefits for marketers in Adobe Experience Platform recently announced at Adobe Summit."

With the latest enhancements to Adobe Target, marketers and mobile app developers can do the following:

Accelerate mobile app development with mobile VEC. After activating mobile SDK V5, the marketing team can start to personalize the in-app experience throughout copy, text, buttons, images, and design elements.

Leverage Adobe Sensei-powered machine-learning activities.

Personalize features, offers, or messaging based on a person’s GPS or proximity to a point of interest or screen.

Measure impact through an integration with Adobe Analytics.

Support different deployment modes.

Other new features in Adobe Target include the following:

Automated Segments Report, allowing users to uncover unique audiences created by the machine learning model, including the size of those audiences and how they responded to your offers or experiences.

Important Attributes Report, allowing users to see which visitor attributes and traits from their data sources were most important to the machine learning model in determining which experiences to deliver.

Visual Experience Composer for Single Page Applications, allowing users to create tests and personalize content.