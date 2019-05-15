TapClicks Acquires StatX
TapClicks, a provider marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow, and orders management, has acquired StatX, providers of a data visualization application that features deep integrations with Salesforce.com, Intuit, Microsoft Excel, and Google Sheets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With the acquisition, TapClick will integrate StatX's mobile data visualization and collaboration capabilities into the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform. This will enable users to generate interactive visual reports, manipulate them, and collaborate on the fly to inform decision making and optimize campaign performance, marketing mix and strategy from a single mobile application.
TapClicks will also incorporate StatX into the TapClicks ecosystem and connect it to the more than 200 data sources included in the TapClicks Connector Marketplace.
"TapClicks is excited to deliver the industry's first mobile collaboration tool for marketing data visualization, operations, and intelligence," said Babak Hedayati, TapClicks' CEO, in a statement. "The ability to use data to tell success stories, optimize campaign performance, and influence decision making is critical as the volumes of data available to marketers expands. With this integrated mobile offering, TapClicks is putting the power to collaborate around data at the fingertips of our customers and their end clients whenever, wherever."
"StatX is the best solution we've seen for integrating large volumes of data into a mobile platform that unlocks the power of collaboration across a business and its stakeholders," said Syed Ahmed, TapClicks' vice president of technology, in a statement. "Its innovative mobile collaboration technology is unique in the marketing industry. StatX promises to create new opportunities for TapClicks customers by enabling them to create and manipulate data-driven visualizations in the same environment at the same time for multiple internal and external users."
Related Articles
TapClicks Launches Report Studio for Marketers
26 Feb 2019
TapClicks' Report Studio offers advanced data visualization tools that deliver graphical analysis and reporting.
TapClicks Partners with Snap on Marketing Analytics
12 Mar 2019
Snapchat Ads Manager integration will help marketers create actionable insights using TapClicks' Unified Marketing Analytics Platform