TapClicks Acquires StatX

TapClicks, a provider marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow, and orders management, has acquired StatX, providers of a data visualization application that features deep integrations with Salesforce.com, Intuit, Microsoft Excel, and Google Sheets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, TapClick will integrate StatX's mobile data visualization and collaboration capabilities into the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform. This will enable users to generate interactive visual reports, manipulate them, and collaborate on the fly to inform decision making and optimize campaign performance, marketing mix and strategy from a single mobile application.

TapClicks will also incorporate StatX into the TapClicks ecosystem and connect it to the more than 200 data sources included in the TapClicks Connector Marketplace.