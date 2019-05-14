SparkPost Launches Signals Predictive Email Intelligence Platform

Sparkpost, providers of an email delivery and analytics service, today launched SparkPost Signals, a predictive email intelligence platform that analyzes the behavior of trillions of emails to predict email engagement and delivery health based on predictive analytics and machine learning.

Signals is powered by Sparkpost's email data footprint, based on SparkPost sending more than 37 percent of the world's B2C and B2B email. Signals is available today for SparkPost's three email delivery platforms: SparkPost Cloud, PowerMTA, and Momentum .

"Current email analytics products sit outside the delivery process and don't have access to ISP behavior and industry-wide sending data, two factors that are essential for finding delivery problems before they occur," said Rich Harris, CEO of SparkPost, in a statement. "Signals leverages the world's largest email data footprint to predict email sending problems and provide actionable recommendations before they impact your business."

Using a predictive model that leverages the SparkPost cloud data footprint, Signals provides email teams with real-time insights into deliverability and performance issues, actionable delivery health alerts, and recommendations to optimize email engagement and performance. Email senders also can learn from and benchmark their own performance against the industry-specific aggregate data generated by senders across the entire SparkPost platform.

Core features of the new platform include the following

Health Score and Alerting, which proactively monitors email delivery health in comparison to other senders in the SparkPost Cloud. It allows customers to track their health by inbox provider and sends alerts when a delivery health problem arises.

Spam Trap Reporting, with visibility across multiple commercial and non-commercial spam trap networks.

Engagement Insights to monitor engagement data, unsubscribes, spam trap hits, bounces, and complaints.

Integration with SparkPost email platforms.