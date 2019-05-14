ServiceNow to Acquire Appsee's In-App Mobile Analytics Platform
ServiceNow will acquire Appsee's in-app mobile analytics platform, furthering its mobile application and web browser strategy by adding deep user analytics to the Now Platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Making our work lives as mobile-friendly as our real lives is the next wave of innovation at work. Increasingly employees expect and want more consumer-like experiences at work," said Boaz Hecht, senior director of platform product management at ServiceNow, in a statement. "With Appsee, ServiceNow will be able to optimize its own mobile apps and desktop web experiences to bring consumer-grade mobile experiences to our customers. Over time, customers using the Now Platform will be able to better analyze how their end users are using the Now Platform to make their work simpler and easier."
Appsee will provide insights into user behavior when interacting with the Now Platform. With this added level of analytics, ServiceNow plans to provide more intuitive user experiences and further improve digital workflows to reduce routine work and free workers up to do more strategic work.
"ServiceNow is serving almost 75 percent of the Fortune 500, and there is an enormous opportunity for Appsee to help ServiceNow customers create mobile capabilities at enterprise scale that simplify how people work," said Zahi Boussiba, CEO and co-founder of Appsee, in a statement. "By joining the ServiceNow team, we're excited to help bring our expertise to companies that are digitally transforming their businesses."
Related Articles
ServiceNow Integrates with Box
24 Aug 2018
New integration provides access across platforms for enhanced collaboration.
ServiceNow Acquires FriendlyData
11 Oct 2018
The acquisition of FriendlyData allows ServiceNow users to ask their queries in natural language.