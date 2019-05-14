ServiceNow to Acquire Appsee's In-App Mobile Analytics Platform

ServiceNow will acquire Appsee's in-app mobile analytics platform, furthering its mobile application and web browser strategy by adding deep user analytics to the Now Platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Making our work lives as mobile-friendly as our real lives is the next wave of innovation at work. Increasingly employees expect and want more consumer-like experiences at work," said Boaz Hecht, senior director of platform product management at ServiceNow, in a statement. "With Appsee, ServiceNow will be able to optimize its own mobile apps and desktop web experiences to bring consumer-grade mobile experiences to our customers. Over time, customers using the Now Platform will be able to better analyze how their end users are using the Now Platform to make their work simpler and easier."

Appsee will provide insights into user behavior when interacting with the Now Platform. With this added level of analytics, ServiceNow plans to provide more intuitive user experiences and further improve digital workflows to reduce routine work and free workers up to do more strategic work.