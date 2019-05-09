Attribution Launches on the Salesforce AppExchange

Attribution, a multi-touch attribution company, has launched Attribution on Salesforce.com's AppExchange.

Attribution uses a patent-pending multi-touch attribution and machine learning to cull through online and offline marketing channels, providing marketers with insight on which touches are working and which ones are not and automatically connecting lead, opportunity, and campaign information created in Salesforce to Attribution.

"Attribution's integration with Salesforce is great for marketers looking to solve the burgeoning pain with relying on data from disparate single-touch models to help them optimize their programs to revenue," said Ryan Koonce, CEO of Attribution, in a statement. "With our new integration on Salesforce AppExchange, customers have a smooth route to changeover to multi-touch attribution to plan and manage their investments with confidence."

"We are happy to welcome Attribution onto AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to know how their marketing investments are contributing to revenue," said Mike Wolff, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "The exponential growth of the AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."