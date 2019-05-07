Pramata Releases Commercial Relationship Baseline Solution

Pramata, a commercial relationship operations company, today announced its Spring 2019 Release, which features its Commercial Relationship Baseline, a tool that lets users know what their customers own, their current terms, the price they agreed to pay, and where they can grow revenue.

"The Commercial Relationship Baseline is ground zero for taking effective action toward stopping widespread revenue leakage and promoting revenue optimization across the customer portfolio," said Praful Saklani, CEO of Pramata, in a statement. "Our unique approach to developing the Baseline gives companies the ability to know their commercial relationships as they never have before, down to the asset and term level. Pramata continues to maintain that Baseline for customers on a daily basis, with 99 percent accuracy, so they can remain confident in the relevance of the information at all times."

"The Baseline represents a single source of continuously updated truth for each customer that defines each customer entity, the purchased assets they own, at what price, and the product-level terms," said Justin Schweisberger, chief product officer at Pramata, in a statement. "This may sound simple, but as any B2B enterprise finance or sales leader will tell you, creating and maintaining an accurate and complete commercial relationship baseline for highly negotiated B2B relationships has proven too complicated to tackle internally. Pramata takes on that heavy lift through the unique combination of our cloud-based software and precision managed services and keeps the baseline accurate and accessible on an ongoing basis."