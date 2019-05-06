Salesforce Launches Pardot Business Units

Salesforce.com today launched Pardot Business Units, a marketing segmentation tool.

With Pardot Business Units, companies can segment audiences for brands, geographies, or lines of business to better tailor campaigns for specific groups while still getting a complete view of the customer experience, all within a single Pardot implementation. This gives marketing teams better visibility into overlapping outreach efforts or regulations like the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to ensure they’re reaching out to the right targets and limiting the need for duplicate prospect profiles.

"Sub-brands or regional teams face a particular challenge every day. They lack insight into the overall marketing experience that prospects have with a multibrand company. All too often, marketing teams must choose between scale and agility when planning campaigns, mass outreach with little personalization, or tailored interactions with little coordination. The result? Customers might receive multiple points of contact across brands on a given day that are inconsistent or repetitive, rather than the seamless experience they'd expect from a single company," said Michael Kostow, senior vice president and general manager of Salesforce Pardot, in a statement.