Jornaya Launches Integrations Hub

Jornaya, providers of a data intelligence platform that connects major-life purchase marketers with customer journey behaviors, has launched Jornaya Integrations Hub, which allows marketers to automate daily access to Jornaya's data directly within their CRM, CDP, ESP, dialer, or marketing execution platform.

"We're on a mission to organize and provide access to previously inaccessible customer journey behaviors to help marketers enable smarter and safer interactions," said Jornaya CEO Ross Shanken in a statemen. "Fully realizing this vision is a function of not only having access to unique behavioral data, but making that data highly actionable for the marketer. The Integrations Hub does exactly that. Marketers using Salesforce, Oracle Marketing Cloud, Ellie Mae's Velocify, and hundreds of other platforms can now seamlessly automate the use of Jornaya data within their existing acquisition and retention campaigns."

The Integration Hub builds on the Jornaya Activate platform, which enables marketers to enrich their first-party data by connecting to the online behaviors consumers are exhibiting as they research and consider major life purchase decisions.