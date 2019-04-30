Price f(x) Adds CRM Integration and Enhanced Features to CPQ Solution

Price f(x), a provider of cloud pricing software, ;today announced new features for its Quote Configurator configure, price, and quote (CPQ) solution, including integrations with CRM solutions from Salesforce.com, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and SAP Cloud for Customer.

"These innovative enhancements to our best-in-class SaaS solution continue to power our remarkable customer growth," said Gabriel Smith, chief evangelist at Price f(x), in a statement. "We are passionate about developing and delivering unique and inventive solutions that continually drive value for our clients. Price f(x) customers who are already using QuoteConfigurator integrated with their CRM system are experiencing significant efficiencies, in some cases by as much as 80 percent fewer cycles in quote generation and approvals compared to their previous solution. Companies choose us because they want a modern, innovative pricing solution that is easy to use and deploy and costs less."

QuoteConfigurator now provides iFrame integration to CRM applications and can leverage any data or functionality available within the full Price f(x) platform, such as historical customer and account information, promotions, discounts, and rebate agreements.

The solution can also use price optimization and recommendation features at the deal negotiation level. Users can use QuoteConfigurator to manage deals from generation through approval and delivery completely within their CRM environments.

Additionally, Price f(x) QuoteConfigurator will provide e-signature support for DocuSign customers to enable end-to-end CPQ capability from generation through approval.

These new features will be generally available by the end of June.