Verint Adds AI-Powered Anomaly Detection

Verint Systems today announced the addition of Anomaly Detection as a new capability to its expanding Voice of Customer (VoC) solutions.

Powered by AI and machine learning algorithms, Verint's Anomaly Detection helps teams understand, in near real time, more about the key factors and causes contributing to a change in customer satisfaction, Net Promoter Score, or other drivers. Machine learning algorithms run in the background and surface significant, sudden changes in CX scores and top possible causes by analyzing thousands of data combinations.

Key features include the following:

Constant monitoring of significant changes to NPS, CSAT, or driver scores based on past and predicted performance;

Rapid investigation of most likely causes behind sudden changes in CX; and

Real-time alerts via SMS or email.