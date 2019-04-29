LivePerson Launches Conversation Builder

LivePerson, a provider of conversational commerce solutions, today launched Conversation Builder, an all-in-one platform for building enterprise-scale chatbots. Conversation Builder offers an entire toolkit to test, deploy, and improve chatbots in one closed-loop platform and allows nontechnical users to assist in the development.

Conversation Builder taps into the contact center staff and empowers them to assist the technical team in building and improving chatbots. It puts in place a key component of LivePerson's Maven AI engine to deploy conversational commerce at a massive scale.

Conversation Builder introduces the following innovations:

A closed loop for enterprise bot building and deployment with a fully integrated, end-to-end system to build, run, and optimize bots;and

A no-coding-needed approach that empowers nontechnical staff in contact centers worldwide to build enterprise automations.

LivePerson's comprehensive system also includes natural language understanding (NLU). Conversation Builder is an open platform and NLU-agnostic so it can import those intents and flows. Conversation Builder automations can run across the many consumer messaging endpoints, including SMS, web, in-app, and the major messaging apps from Google, Facebook and LINE, thanks to a deep integration with LivePerson Engage. It also includes out-of-the-box enterprise integrations to common platforms such as Shopify and Salesforce CRM, as well as prebuilt automations for a variety of vertical industries.

Conversation Builder caters to the various enterprise AI stakeholders, including IT, operations, care, marketing, and sales, via user personas, which allow the right access level and appropriate user interfaces to do their work, including building, testing, visualization, intent creation, and dialog creation.

LivePerson's conversational commerce solutions are flexible, with a comprehensive set of more than 40 APIs and the ability for companies to choose from ready-built automations and NLUs or AI built elsewhere.