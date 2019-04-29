Infor Launches CloudSuite CRM for Mobile Devices

Infor, a provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today launched Infor CloudSuite CRM Mobile for iOS, a native mobile solution for sales professionals.

Infor CloudSuite CRM Mobile allows users to see key information, such as events, contacts, notes, and reminders from their mobile device, at anytime, from anywhere. The application was built by Infor's Hook & Loop team. It is part of the Infor Customer Experience suite of solutions and leverages the most relevant features of Infor CRM and iOS functionality, including contacts, meetings, directions, and analytics from core product and Apple 3D Touch, Apple Maps, and the iOS Quick Look file previewer from iOS.

"Conducting research and infusing those insights was really important to the Hook & Loop team as we set out to build this application. We wanted to understand what it meant to be a sales specialist in today's connected world and build a tool to address those needs," said Elan Nahman-Stouffer, Hook & Loop's product lead, in a statement. "During our research, we discovered that data entry and map directions were two of the most significant hurdles that mobile users faced, especially while on the road traveling from meeting to meeting and balancing many to-dos at once. We examined these user insights and prioritized functions such as voice recognition for notes, driving directions via Apple 3D Touch and Apple Maps, and personalized reminders to help users stay on top of opportunities. Features like these are beneficial for both the user and the business because they encourage more time selling and less time on administrative tasks and data entry."

Infor CRM Mobile is currently available in the Apple App Store and is planned to be available for Android devices in late 2019.