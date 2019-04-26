Bidalgo Launches Asset-Level Data for Google App Campaigns
Bidalgo, a provider of ad automation software and services for app marketers, today launched Asset Heuristic Data (Asset HD) for Google App Campaigns, providing post-attribution, asset-level data and enhanced artificial intelligence-powered automation for install campaigns on Google properties.
App marketers have access to reporting data down to the asset level so they can analyze creative performance and optimize campaigns accordingly. In early tests, marketing partners using Bidalgo's Automation for Google App Campaigns increased their return on ad spend (ROAS) by 30 percent.
Google App Campaigns run optimized install campaigns on inventory across all relevant Google properties, including Google Play, Search, YouTube, and the Google Display Network. Bidalgo's algorithm for Asset HD relies on user funnel, pre-attribution data, and other inputs to provide information about the post-install performance of each asset as it affects revenue, payers, transactions, and more.
"Google App Campaigns are an incredibly powerful yet simple way for app marketers to drive high-quality installs," said Niv Yemini, chief technology officer and co-founder of Bidalgo, in a statement. "But at the same time, it has taken away some of the control from app marketers who are used to having more dials and levers they can adjust in order to optimize their campaigns. With our solutions for Google App Campaigns, we are putting the power back into those marketers' hands by providing greater transparency into asset performance and enabling them to better manage and optimize their campaigns."
Bidalgo improves Google App Campaigns by providing the following:
- Asset HD -- While Google only provides pre-attribution, campaign-level data for metrics such as impressions, clicks, and installs, Bidalgo provides Asset Heuristic Data (Asset HD). Bidalgo uses a data science-driven heuristic technique to calculate asset-level performance, including ROAS, based on post-install attribution data from leading mobile measurement partners. This enables the breakdown of performance for assets, including text, video, display image, and HTML5 playable units.
- AI-Powered Automation -- Bidalgo's proprietary AI algorithms create campaigns using smart asset selection by looking at the assets' historical data. Once the best assets have been determined, it analyzes their performance and adds or removes as needed.
