SalesFuel Updates Sales Coach

SalesFuel has updated its SalesFuel Coach data-driven, adaptive sales coaching platform.

Built on scientific assessments, SalesFuel Coach provides continually updated, personalized playbooks for each member of the sales team. It uses proprietary algorithms to prescribe relevant sales enablement reinforcement and coaching questions to team members in bite-sized chunks.

In addition to the assessment-based personalization, dynamic playbooks, and 5-Minute QuickCoaching features that were part of the previous version launched last August, new features of the SalesFuel Coach platform include the following:

Account-Based Coaching with QuickCoaching content specifically tailored for high-priority sales targets that require extra attention from the manager and/or sales team;

SalesFuel Hiring Candidate Assessments, to help identify job-toxic workplace behaviors among prospective employees with a Toxicity Indexing featuring 13 profiles, such as "The Gossip," "The Jungle Fighter," or "The Exploiter;"

Company customizations to include preferred verbiage regarding sales methodology and coaching content; and

CRM and calendar integrations with Salesforce.com, SugarCRM, Microsoft Dynamics, HubSpot Sales CRM, Zoho CRM, Oracle, Pipeliner, Microsoft Office 365, Google G-Suite, AdMall, and Apple iOS.