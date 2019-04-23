Salesforce Adds to Sales Cloud

Salesforce.com today introduced several new features in Sales Cloud built to simplify access to information and collaboration.

The newest features built into Salesforce CRM include the following:

Inbox Now with Einstein Insights: Reps can now see key customer information, including account details, contacts, and opportunities, for their next meeting within the corresponding calendar event. Meeting recaps are now automated with prompts so notes, action items, or follow-up meetings can instantly be captured. Plus, Einstein Insights for every account are now surfaced instantly, alerting sales reps to important events, such as when a key executive becomes involved in a deal or if pricing is discussed.

Einstein Campaign Insights: Einstein can now uncover similarities among prospects who engage with a particular campaign. This helps reps identify the profile for the best prospects to target and which campaign assets resonate the most. Marketing teams will instantly have visibility into the same insights.

Social Intelligence Module: Powered by natural language processing, the Social Intelligence Module serves up a curated social media feed focused on relevant business-related topics, right within Sales Cloud. Sales reps can also instantly create leads via social profiles (like a Twitter account) or add leads' social profiles to existing contact records and share them on Chatter to inform the rest of the selling team. The Module currently pulls from Twitter and top-tier news sites, with more channels expected to be added throughout the year.

Sales Cadences and Work Queues in High Velocity Sales: Now, multiple Sales Cadences can be linked to address more complex sales processes, like longer lead times or extended outreach programs. Work Queues can now be customized to show the prospect details that are most important.

Quip for Sales: Now sales reps can guide teams of stakeholders through a deal cycle with Quip for Sales. Documents and spreadsheets now live right within records. Any team working on the account can now pull up relevant files, like account plans, executive briefings, and quarterly business reviews, within their workflows without needing to open new windows or search for files. Sales teams canautomate the creation of best-practice templates which automatically show up alongside any new object, such as accounts and opportunities.