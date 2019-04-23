Conga Launches AI Analyze

Conga, a provider of digital document solutions, today released Conga AI Analyze, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to unlock actionable business insights from digital documents and contracts.

"Everyday documents, including contracts, are the lifeblood of modern business, but organizations struggle to turn the information hidden within them into insights that propel their businesses forward," said Doug Rybacki, chief technology officer at Conga, in a statement. "When used in conjunction with the Conga Suite, AI Analyze enables organizations to analyze, organize, and manage all of the key information in their contracts to accelerate the contract negotiation process and close deals faster than ever before."

Conga is building AI Analyze into its full suite of products, enabling the software to identify and convert both structured and unstructured data into actionable intelligence.

