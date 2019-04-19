BuzzBoard Launches SMBSmart on Salesforce.com's AppExchange
BuzzBoard, a provider of small-business data and intelligence, has launched SMBSmart on Salesforce.com's AppExchange.
SMBSmart organizes and makes sense of data from across the SMB marketplace and identifies businesses that are in growth mode, which businesses are hiring or adding locations, and how much they're investing in technology services and platforms.
SMBSmart's small-business intelligence data readily syncs with Salesforce data records. It unifies siloed data sets from more than 20 million U.S. small businesses.
"We are truly excited to bring the power of SMBSmart to Salesforce AppExchange," said BuzzBoard CEO and founder Umesh Tibrewal in a statement. "Our singular focus on SMBs has resulted in a highly rated app used by major companies around the world to build more rewarding SMB customer relationships in less time."
"We are happy to welcome BuzzBoard's SMBSmart onto AppExchange, as it provides customers targeting the complex SMB marketplace with an exciting new way to discover and engage their prospects," said Mike Wolff, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce.com, in a statement.