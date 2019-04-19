BuzzBoard Launches SMBSmart on Salesforce.com's AppExchange

BuzzBoard, a provider of small-business data and intelligence, has launched SMBSmart on Salesforce.com's AppExchange.

SMBSmart organizes and makes sense of data from across the SMB marketplace and identifies businesses that are in growth mode, which businesses are hiring or adding locations, and how much they're investing in technology services and platforms.

SMBSmart's small-business intelligence data readily syncs with Salesforce data records. It unifies siloed data sets from more than 20 million U.S. small businesses.