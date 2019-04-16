  • April 16, 2019

RollWorks Announces ABM App on Salesforce AppExchange

RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group, has launched the RollWorks ABM App on Salesforce.com's AppExchange to allow marketers to connect and use their Salesforce data in their account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns. The integration allows the bi-directional flow of data from Salesforce to the RollWorks Account-Based Platform.

The RollWorks ABM App helps marketers leverage prospect and customer data in Salesforce to run targeted digital marketing campaigns. It additionally improves collaboration through a common ABM campaign reporting view in Salesforce.

Specific features of the RollWorks ABM App include the following:

  • Audience management: Sync account and contact data from Salesforce to RollWorks to define target audiences.
  • Ideal customer profile insights: Leverage sales funnel data to surface the shared attributes of the ideal customer to inform or validate account-based marketing strategies.
  • Personalized ad creation: Dynamically populate ads with Salesforce data, such as company name or job function.
  • CRM targeted ads: Serve highly relevant ads with consistent messaging across sales and marketing synced to Salesforce stages.
  • Reporting in the source of truth: Report campaign performance at the account and contact level directly in Salesforce.

"Tighter integration between RollWorks and Salesforce makes it easier than ever for B2B marketers to adopt account-based marketing strategies that drive revenue for their businesses," said Robin Bordoli, president of RollWorks, in a statement. "By harnessing the power of both platforms and connecting our customers' Salesforce data to RollWorks' intent-based data set bolstered by our recent acquisition of Growlabs, marketing and sales teams can align their account-based strategies. This alignment can help ambitious B2B organizations accelerate the identification and engagement of their buyers and better measure the business impact of their account-based strategies."

"We are happy to welcome the RollWorks ABM App onto the AppExchange," said Mike Wolff, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "This app gives B2B customers an exciting new way to leverage Salesforce data and capabilities to deliver highly targeted account-based advertising. This unification of marketing and sales technology is another example of how the growth of the Salesforce ecosystem is helping drive customer success."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

RollWorks Adds Account-Based Ad Retargeting

13 Dec 2018

RollWorks' new ABM capabilities let marketers reach even more key decision-makers at key accounts.

RollWorks Launches Identification Solution to Aid ABM

26 Feb 2019

RollWorks' Identification Solution helps B2B marketing and sales teams strengthen their account-based programs.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research