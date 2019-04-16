RollWorks Announces ABM App on Salesforce AppExchange

RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group, has launched the RollWorks ABM App on Salesforce.com's AppExchange to allow marketers to connect and use their Salesforce data in their account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns. The integration allows the bi-directional flow of data from Salesforce to the RollWorks Account-Based Platform.

The RollWorks ABM App helps marketers leverage prospect and customer data in Salesforce to run targeted digital marketing campaigns. It additionally improves collaboration through a common ABM campaign reporting view in Salesforce.

Specific features of the RollWorks ABM App include the following:

Audience management: Sync account and contact data from Salesforce to RollWorks to define target audiences.

Ideal customer profile insights: Leverage sales funnel data to surface the shared attributes of the ideal customer to inform or validate account-based marketing strategies.

Personalized ad creation: Dynamically populate ads with Salesforce data, such as company name or job function.

CRM targeted ads: Serve highly relevant ads with consistent messaging across sales and marketing synced to Salesforce stages.

Reporting in the source of truth: Report campaign performance at the account and contact level directly in Salesforce.