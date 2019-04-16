Formstack Acquires WebMerge

Formstack has acquired WebMerge, a provider of automated contracts, applications, and proposal PDF and Word documents. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Formstack enhances its document automation product, Formstack Documents, which helps transform data into customized PDFs, PowerPoint presentations, and more.

WebMerge will also stay a stand-alone product, and existing integrations, partnerships, and functionality will remain intact. Additionally, WebMerge will continue supporting other online form providers and third-party data sources, such as Salesforce.com, Zapier, or Constant Contact.

"From the early days of WebMerge, we have worked closely to develop powerful integrations between our platforms that allow users to not only capture information but make it actionable," said Chris Byers, CEO of Formstack, in a statement. "This next step in our relationship will enable us to incorporate document creation and management as a core element of Formstack's DNA."

WebMerge services more than 3,000 customers in 80 countries. Since launch, WebMerge users have processed more than 50 million documents.

"Organizations across the world are spending significant portions of their annual budget to recruit and retain top talent, but they put those employees to work on manual, administrative tasks that don't call on their unique abilities," said Jeremy Clarke, founder and CEO of WebMerge, in a statement. "Together, Formstack and WebMerge will help save organizations hundreds or thousands of hours on paperwork and free up their most creative minds."

Formstack's acquisition of WebMerge is its fourth, following Bedrock Data, QuickTapSurvey, and Fast Forms.