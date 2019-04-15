Infor Launches Cloud Suite CRM

Infor, a provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today released Infor CloudSuite CRM, a cloud-based application that includes sales, customer service, marketing analytics, and reporting tools.

Part of the Infor Customer Experience suite of solutions, Infor CloudSuite CRM allows companies to manage the full customer lifecycle in one environment, with a complete view of customer interactions.

Through new and enhanced product capabilities, such as Account Management, Leads & Opportunities, and Quotes & Sales Orders, Infor CloudSuite CRM helps sales teams identify opportunities and streamline sales activities. In addition, sales management tools, analytics, and proactive alerts help drive forecasting, data-based decision-making, and team and territory management. Integration with marketing automation, Infor OS, email, and Google Maps is also included

Infor CloudSuite CRM is built on Infor's highly-extensible framework, Infor Mongoose.