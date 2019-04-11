Vidyard Integrates GoVideo with 6 Sales Platforms

Through new partnerships announced today, Outreach, EveryoneSocial, Reply.io, 366 Degrees, ConnectLeader, and FunnelAmplified have become the latest members of Vidyard's partner Integration Directory, bringing the Vidyard GoVideo video selling app directly into their sales engagement workflows.

Through these integrations, sales professionals can record, share, and track one-to-one videos directly from within their sales tools.

The integration with Outreach allows reps to use Vidyard GoVideo to create high-impact videos that can be embedded in sales emails right from within the Outreach platform. Users can send introductions, product demos, and more and keep track of who watches to prioritize follow-ups.

The EveryoneSocial integration lets sales teams that leverage social media select or record Vidyard GoVideos, share them with prospects and connections, and get detailed analytics on who and what is driving results.

The Vidyard GoVideo and Reply.io integration lets users personalize sales drip campaigns, create personal intro videos or product demos, add them to email sequences in Reply.io, and automate one-to-one email engagement at scale.

The 366 Degrees engagement platform combines relationship marketing and sales outreach solutions for mid-market companies. By integrating Vidyard GoVideo, they can now create, manage, and distribute video via the platform and share real-time engagement across CRM systems like Salesforce.com and Nimble.

With ConnectLeader's TruCadence, sales reps can sequence multichannel engagement via phone, email, social media, and now video with Vidyard GoVideo. They can also use ConnectLeader's dialer stack to follow up on cadence tasks.

With FunnelAmplified, reps can generate leads from every member of their team, build brand hubs for employees, and distribute content for employees to publish to social networks from one central dashboard.

"In today's noisy market, it's difficult for sales reps to stand out and earn the attention of potential buyers. Personalized video is changing that, giving them a compelling new way to break through the noise and connect on a more human level," said Michael Litt, CEO and co-founder of Vidyard, in a statement. "Through our expanding partner community, we're now enabling sales reps to leverage the power of video from directly within their sales tool of choice in a way that is easy, personalized, and integrated with how they work today." "Sales is becoming more personal every day. You must use the right channel for the right engagement for the right prospect and customer, and we're finding video to be a key channel in engaging buyers," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach, in a statement. "We're excited that Vidyard has joined the Outreach Galaxy in such a powerful way by enabling the recording of personalized videos in Outreach and in turn, feeding buyer video engagement right back into Outreach."

Vidyard's Integrations Directory now includes more than 40 marketing and sales apps.