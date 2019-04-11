Brainshark Partners with Think! and 5600blue for Sales Training

Brainshark, a provider of cloud-based sales enablement and readiness solutions, is partnering with Think! and 5600blue to help companies provide sales teams with expert knowledge, just-in-time refreshers, and an on-demand learning and practice environment.

Companies receive unique training on the skills needed to sell and negotiate better, as well as content that creates insights to help sellers advance deals and deliver more value to buyers.