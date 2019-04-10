Nimble Integrates with PieSync

Nimble has integrated its CRM systems with PieSync, allowing users to unify contact data from more than 160 cloud-based applications, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Google's G Suite, MailChimp, Hubspot, Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement, Salesforce.com, and Quickbooks, into a single platform that's accessible in inboxes, on social media, across the web, and mobile.

Nimble's social business profiles, contact data discovery engine, and smart segmentation are also accessible within SaaS applications.

"Today, people struggle to manage critical business contacts because contact management is broken," said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara in a statement. "Contact details and engagement history are strewn haphazardly across stacks of scribbled-on business cards, multiple email accounts, outdated email contact lists, fragmented social media streams, and siloed contacts in a sea of business apps. Employees waste time and inevitably miss sales opportunities. With Nimble, you spend more time cultivating the right relationships using a highly targeted list of prospects, leads, and customers."

When syncing Nimble with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement, users can incorporate Office 365 or G Suite contacts into their all-in-one business management solution. Users can also discover social business insights about contacts in the system and access company contacts from everywhere they work.

Through integrations with email marketing automation apps such as MailChimp or Campaign Monitor, users can bring segments of Nimble contacts into specific mailing campaigns. They can also discover contact details for bounced emails and assign follow-up tasks based on signups, survey responses, and average email opens or click-through rates.

With marketing automation platforms such as Hubspot, Marketo, Pardot, or Infusionsoft, users can translate marketing attributes, such as lead scores, website visitor activities, and form submissions, into actionable Nimble tabs. Based on these tabs, users can create daily call lists and follow-up tasks.

Through CRM platforms such as Salesforce.com or Dynamics 365, sales professionals can bring individual email contacts into the CRM and follow up using CRM workflows. Nimble's Smart Profile Insights reveals common interests, preferred communication channels, and missing contact details.

And finally, through accounting platforms such as Quickbooks or Xero, users can unlock knowledge in accounting systems. Sales can identify upsell opportunities, without having to open separate bookkeeping applications or re-enter data.

PieSync is available for two weeks on an unlimited basis, and with Nimble Business plans, 2,000 contacts can be kept in live sync on an ongoing basis. Upgrades for higher-volume data syncs are also available.