Zappix Launches Digital Feedback Solution

Zappix, a provider of on-demand customer service solutions, including Visual IVR, has enhanced its survey capabilities, adding proactive customer feedback opportunities and more robust insights.

With the Zappix Digital Feedback Solution, surveys are fully customizable.

"The new Zappix Digital Feedback Solution allows customers to access surveys through QR codes, text messages, embedded links, and other digital channels," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "Managers and project leaders are then immediately sent an email containing individual survey results or given access to a tabulated summary of results organized by customizable categories and variables."