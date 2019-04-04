Upland Launches Professional Services Automation Suite
Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, today launched Upland Professional Services Automation (PSA) with proposal automation, voice of the customer and employee surveys, customer reference management, and insights-driven business intelligence.
Upland PSA also includes Upland WorkCenter, a unified dashboard providing customers with status updates on key performance indicators across the entire solution suite.
Upland PSA introduces a new customer-centric services model that encompasses the entire customer journey from prospect, to customer, to advocate. It helps sales and services teams with automated proposals. Once a customer has an active project, services teams mobilize by leveraging core PSA features like automated time and billing, resource and project management, and project financials, along with access to company-wide knowledge and best practices. Customer and employee feedback can be captured through multiple communications channels, and automated customer reference requests can be deployed to turn customers into loyal advocates. Robust analytics deliver project insights, and it's all brought together by Upland WorkCenter, a metrics dashboard that provides a centralized view of data from all Upland PSA solutions.
"Upland PSA is the first enterprise-grade cloud solution of its kind on the market. It will enable customers to win more deals quicker, manage for profit, and deliver services excellence," said Upland Chairman and CEO Jack McDonald in a statement. "This suite represents a combined investment of more than $160 million in the PSA market and demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to help services organizations thrive."
"Overwhelming customer demand for innovation, coupled with Upland's growing product portfolio, has driven us to create the industry's only true end-to-end PSA solution that spans the service delivery lifecycle from bid to bill," said Mounir Hilal, chief customer officer and senior vice president of project and IT management at Upland Software, in a statement. "With almost 20 years of experience of product innovation and delivery in the PSA arena, we are excited to bring a completely differentiated PSA suite to market that will deliver huge value for customers and prospects."
Related Articles
Upland Software Upgrades Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce
26 Apr 2018
Upland's Qvidian RFP and proposal automation software is integrated with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce.com.
Upland Acquires Rant & Rave
03 Oct 2018
The acquisition of VoC solutions provider Rant & Rave expands Upland Software's cloud-based mobile engagement portfolio and European presence.