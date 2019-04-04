Upland Launches Professional Services Automation Suite

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, today launched Upland Professional Services Automation (PSA) with proposal automation, voice of the customer and employee surveys, customer reference management, and insights-driven business intelligence.

Upland PSA also includes Upland WorkCenter, a unified dashboard providing customers with status updates on key performance indicators across the entire solution suite.

Upland PSA introduces a new customer-centric services model that encompasses the entire customer journey from prospect, to customer, to advocate. It helps sales and services teams with automated proposals. Once a customer has an active project, services teams mobilize by leveraging core PSA features like automated time and billing, resource and project management, and project financials, along with access to company-wide knowledge and best practices. Customer and employee feedback can be captured through multiple communications channels, and automated customer reference requests can be deployed to turn customers into loyal advocates. Robust analytics deliver project insights, and it's all brought together by Upland WorkCenter, a metrics dashboard that provides a centralized view of data from all Upland PSA solutions.