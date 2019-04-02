Oracle's Bronto Adds to the Bronto Marketing Platform

Oracle Bronto, part of the Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit, today announced a series of innovations to the Bronto Marketing Platform to help marketers deliver more relevant and consistent brand experiences through increased visibility into commerce data, improving campaign ROI measurement, optimizing email delivery, accelerating ecommerce platform integrations, and enabling faster product enablement.

"Marketing is about finding that next percent of growth. It's about growing revenues, relationships, recommendations, and reputations. Nothing beats email marketing as it is the most powerful and profitable marketing channel available today," said Justin Cowan, vice president of operations at Oracle Bronto, in a statement. "To help organizations take advantage of email to fuel their growth, NetSuite continues to invest in the Bronto Marketing Platform to ensure it's the most sophisticated commerce marketing platform on the market. The latest release helps marketers increase productivity without losing the personal touch that consumers have come to expect."

The latest updates to the Bronto Marketing Platform help marketers do the following: