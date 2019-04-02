Oracle's Bronto Adds to the Bronto Marketing Platform
Oracle Bronto, part of the Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit, today announced a series of innovations to the Bronto Marketing Platform to help marketers deliver more relevant and consistent brand experiences through increased visibility into commerce data, improving campaign ROI measurement, optimizing email delivery, accelerating ecommerce platform integrations, and enabling faster product enablement.
"Marketing is about finding that next percent of growth. It's about growing revenues, relationships, recommendations, and reputations. Nothing beats email marketing as it is the most powerful and profitable marketing channel available today," said Justin Cowan, vice president of operations at Oracle Bronto, in a statement. "To help organizations take advantage of email to fuel their growth, NetSuite continues to invest in the Bronto Marketing Platform to ensure it's the most sophisticated commerce marketing platform on the market. The latest release helps marketers increase productivity without losing the personal touch that consumers have come to expect."
The latest updates to the Bronto Marketing Platform help marketers do the following:
- Increase visibility into commerce activity: Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse and Oracle Analytics Cloud have been embedded into the Bronto Marketing Platform to help users visualize and query customer data for relevant insights into the customer experience.
- Increase customer engagement with enhanced SMS and email features, including order-based messaging, consent by keyword, and revenue tracking.
- Improve marketing ROI measurement with advanced order source tracking and attribution features. The new features support cross-device/domain attributions and conversions made in other channels, such as SMS and mobile apps.
- Optimize email engagement with Gmail Annotations that have been integrated into the platform to highlight key information like deals, expiration dates, and promo codes.
- Achieve faster time to revenue through self-paced training with the Oracle Learning Management System.
- Accelerate campaign execution through pre-built self-service integrations with major ecommerce platforms like NetSuite, Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and Magento.