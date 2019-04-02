MapAnything Launches Spring '19 Release
MapAnything, a provider of geo-enabled field productivity solutions for field sales and services organizations, has updated its platform to help field sales and services leaders visualize CRM and customized data on maps.
"MapAnything provides the industry's most comprehensive, easy-to-use geo-based optimization solutions for field reps, and our latest enhancements to our core offerings far outpace any competing offerings," said John Stewart, CEO of MapAnything, in a statement. "We're committed to raising the bar with every product improvement because we know our 100,000 users rely on our solutions to interact with their Salesforce data and gain instant ROI right out of the box."
The MapAnything Spring 2019 Release offers the following enhancements:
- Data visualization and management: New thematic mapping allows users to visualize themes based on Salesforce data. Additionally, MapAnything has improved the performance in visualizing large volumes of data on a web browser-based map. MapAnything also offers a virtually uncapped data visualization functionality.
- Customer-hosted Data: MapAnything now lets field reps, sales leaders, or business analysts import and visualize their data, regardless of where it resides, on the MapAnything map layers. MapAnything already includes administrative boundaries, streets, cities, and other points of interest, and now users can import their own custom data.
- Multiday and Mobile Tracking: MapAnything now enables field service and sales leaders to understand where multiple vehicles, over multiple days, spent their time. The latest version also offers location tracking within the mobile app, giving managers real-time visibility into service technician location to better alert customers, as well as rep location to ensure routes are not overlapping.