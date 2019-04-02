MapAnything Launches Spring '19 Release

MapAnything, a provider of geo-enabled field productivity solutions for field sales and services organizations, has updated its platform to help field sales and services leaders visualize CRM and customized data on maps.

"MapAnything provides the industry's most comprehensive, easy-to-use geo-based optimization solutions for field reps, and our latest enhancements to our core offerings far outpace any competing offerings," said John Stewart, CEO of MapAnything, in a statement. "We're committed to raising the bar with every product improvement because we know our 100,000 users rely on our solutions to interact with their Salesforce data and gain instant ROI right out of the box."

The MapAnything Spring 2019 Release offers the following enhancements: