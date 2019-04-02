Twilio Launches Twilio for Salesforce

Cloud communications platform provider Twilio has launched Twilio for Salesforce on Salesforce.com's AppExchange. The app allows organizations using Salesforce CRM to send and receive SMS messages directly from Salesforce.

Twilio for Salesforce offers out-of-the-box SMS messaging with tools for both Salesforce Lightning Experience and Salesforce Classic. Organizations can use the Salesforce data they already track to create contextualized engagements with their audience and report on results within the Salesforce platform.

With the included Twilio API library, Salesforce developers can extend Twilio for Salesforce to the rest of Twilio's communication channels and server-side developer tools and embed fully customized communication experiences within their Salesforce workflows.

"Twilio originally built this product to serve the many nonprofit customers Twilio and Salesforce share," said Charlie Weems, product manager for Twilio for Salesforce at Twilio.org, in a statement. "Nonprofits were seeking to connect with people over SMS, but didn't have the time or resources to build an integration from scratch. In the first few months we saw interest from hundreds of commercial companies, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, so we're releasing it as an app on Salesforce AppExchange to enable organizations to quickly add SMS to help power their engagement strategies." "We are happy to welcome Twilio for Salesforce onto the AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to reach customers," said Mike Wolff, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce, in a statement. "The exponential growth of the AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."

This integration builds on Twilio's existing relationship with Salesforce. Salesforce is a customer, partner, and investor in Twilio. Twilio also powers Salesforce Lightning Dialer, which allows businesses to call customers directly via the Salesforce application, powered by Twilio Voice.