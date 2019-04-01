Miller Heiman Integrates Scout with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Miller Heiman Group, a provider of sales training, consulting, technology, and research, today launched an integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for its sales analytics platform, Scout.

Scout by Miller Heiman Group, powered by the Strategic Selling with Perspective and Conceptual Selling sales methodologies, uses data and analytics to coach and support sellers. The mobile-first, subscription-based software leverages the Strategic Selling Blue Sheet to guide sellers through the methodology, engage buyers, and help win active opportunities.

Expanding Scout to integrate with leading CRMs came from marketplace demand, according to Miller Heiman Group CEO Byron Matthews.

"When Scout launched in 2018, the positive feedback we received from clients was overwhelming; they all wanted technology to reinforce their methodology. With today's launch of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration and the existing Salesforce integration, Miller Heiman Group now seamlessly connects Scout to the largest segments of the CRM universe. This growth is pivotal to helping the sales industry better monitor pipeline, utilize data, and grow revenue," he said in a statement. "For sales managers, Scout provides real-time insights, allowing them to focus on opportunities that need attention now and coach sellers in a more effective and personalized way," said Dana Hamerschlag, chief product officer at Miller Heiman Group, in a statement. "For sales leaders, Scout illuminates the repeatable sales strategies that most closely correlate with higher win rates, larger deal sizes, and faster close times, enabling organizations to replicate best practices quickly."

Both integrations—Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce.com—feature configurable two-way RESTful integration handling both asynchronous and real-time data syncing . Added benefits include single sign-on and custom language configuration.

Customers can also purchase Scout as a stand-alone product without connectivity to a CRM.