  • March 29, 2019

LiveRamp Collaborates with Marketo

LiveRamp is partnering with Adobe's Marketo to allow Marketo users to access IdentityLink from within Marketo, connect their first-party customer data to the broader digital advertising ecosystem, and create more precise and secure target lists.

"As people-based marketing tactics continue to gain favorability among marketers, the role of first-party data has become even more critical," said Scott Howe, CEO of LiveRamp, in a statement. "Marketo customers can securely leverage their unique Marketo data for activation across online advertising channels through IdentityLink, improving the relevancy of one-to-one customer interactions in the digital ecosystem.

"We've always envisioned IdentityLink as a tool to help bridge LiveRamp's capabilities across the traditionally siloed martech and adtech ecosystems, and now this is the realization of that vision," he added.

"Marketo customers value ease of use when it comes to activating data across all channels," said Todd Watts, global head of services and partners at Marketo, in a statement. "By layering a people-based identity graph over our UI and tying it to a statement of record, we can create a single, centralized, secure identity that can be used for more accurate people- and account-based targeting and true closed-loop measurement."

This Marketo integration is powered by an IdentityLink API. Marketo has customized its platform to incorporate LiveRamp's identity graph so that their customers can activate their data in multiple media channels.

