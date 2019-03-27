Adobe Summit 2019: Adobe Launches Experience Platform, Announces Partnerships with Microsoft and LinkedIn

Day one of Adobe Summit in Las Vegas saw the company emphasizing the customer experience as it announced a host of new offerings, including a new integration with LinkedIn and an extended partnership with Microsoft, the global availability of Adobe Experience Platform, new Adobe Sensei tools, and Adobe Commerce Cloud.

“Business transformation—you’re going to hear a lot about it this week—but I think at the core the message comes down to this: to win in today’s world, every business has to transform themselves to become maniacally focused on the customer experience,” Shantanu Narayen, chairman and CEO at Adobe, told the audience during the morning keynote.

Adobe’s extended partnership with Microsoft and new integration with LinkedIn aim to accelerate account-based experiences (ABX) via new marketing solution integrations. The Microsoft partnership and LinkedIn integration enable marketers to do three key things: gain a deeper understanding of targeted accounts, target audiences more effectively, and power people-based campaigns.

Marketers can leverage data from Adobe’s Marketo Engage and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales to gain insights into individual roles, influence, and preferences for targeted accounts. Additionally, integration between LinkedIn’s Matched Audiences and Marketo Engage helps marketers identify the right contacts within an account. Marketo Engage has an Account Profiling capability that uses predictive modeling and automation to identify best-fit accounts to pursue. And Adobe’s Audience Manager data management platform allows audience data to be stitched together for use in contact-based campaigns on LinkedIn and other channels.

Adobe also announced the global availability of Adobe Experience Platform, a real-time platform for customer experience management (CXM). Among its key capabilities are a rich data pipeline, real-time personalization, and intelligent decisioning. The rich data pipeline pulls data from multiple sources to enrich real-time customer profiles. The data is then organized into an Experience Data Model that has more than 50 customer experience schemas that use a standard language and data vocabulary. Adobe Experience Platform also powers Adobe’s new Customer Data Platform, which, in turn, brings together known and anonymous data to activate real-time customer profiles across multiple channels throughout the customer journey. Finally, the platform’s Adobe Sensei-powered customer journey intelligence leverages predefined data-driven operational best practices and business intelligence to inform real-time decisions and actions.

As for Adobe Sensei, the company introduced three new Adobe Sensei tools: Customer AI, Journey AI, and Attribution AI. Customer AI allows companies to identify specific segments of users and target them with the right marketing campaign. A subscription service with millions of users, for instance, can identify which individuals are most likely to cancel their subscription and act accordingly. Journey AI enables companies to orchestrate journeys across millions of users while analyzing behavioral data and activating brand experiences at key times. For example, a retailer can orchestrate different paths for longtime versus new customers. Attribution AI allows companies to see the conversion impact driven by owned, earned, and paid media across the customer journey. This feature could enable a hotel chain, for example, to see the influence of a video campaign on website bookings.

Additionally, the company unveiled Adobe Commerce Cloud, a new cloud built on Magento Commerce that aims to provide companies with a customizable, scalable, end-to-end platform for managing the commerce experience across touchpoints. It includes commerce dashboards that monitor business health as well as AI that can predict and optimize experiences.

Finally, Adobe announced updates for Adobe Analytics Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud, and Adobe Audience Manager, as well as a partnership with Roku. Adobe Analytics Cloud now includes analytics that show missed marketing opportunities, the evolution of engagement levels over time, and consumer behavior before and after specific events. Adobe Advertising Cloud now allows users to track click-through and last-view conversions in Adobe Analytics as well as bring data from Adobe Analytics into Adobe Advertising Cloud for use in reporting and optimization. Adobe Audience Manager now includes People-Based Destinations, an integration with Adobe Experience Platform Identity Service that enables companies to launch social campaigns with first-party audience data. The Roku partnership allows marketers using Adobe Advertising Cloud, Adobe Audience Manager, and Adobe Analytics to target first-party audience segments on the Roku platform.