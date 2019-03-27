Return Path Launches SmartSeeds for Email Deliverability Monitoring

Data solutions provider Return Path has launched SmartSeeds as an addition to its email deliverability data platform.

Powered by advanced analytics and machine learning, SmartSeeds works with Return Path's Consumer Network and CoreSeeds to provide marketers with visibility into their email deliverability. SmartSeeds go beyond simple placement and filtering data to provide insights into subscriber engagement and engagement-based filtering.

SmartSeeds uses artificially intelligent personas that mimic the behaviors of real-life users. Based on historical data combined with advanced analytics, these personas each interact with email in different ways, choosing which emails to open and which to leave unread, replicating the engagement patterns of real email recipients. SmartSeeds allow marketers to monitor individual campaign performance, including engagement-based inbox placement and Gmail category assignment.

"We've always maintained that no single source of data can tell you everything you need to know about email deliverability. SmartSeeds are the perfect complement to our existing sources of deliverability data," said Scott Ziegler, senior vice president of product management at Return Path, in a statement. "Return Path pioneered the use of seed-based deliverability monitoring, which gives marketers visibility into where their email is being delivered. Over time, we developed our Consumer Network, the industry's first and largest network of active consumer inboxes, to monitor both email deliverability and engagement. Today, with the introduction of SmartSeeds, we're able to offer our customers the best of both worlds: AI-powered personas that interact with email like real subscribers to provide a complete view of email deliverability."

SmartSeeds currently provide deliverability and engagement insights for Google. Return Path has leveraged its relationship with Google to ensure that SmartSeeds align with their new data policy. In future iterations, SmartSeeds will be expanded to include data from other major mailbox providers.

In addition, Return Path introduced Directive Reporting to provide customers with a better understanding of their email performance. Directive Reporting helps marketers uncover the root cause of deliverability and placement issues using data visualizations, benchmarking, and data science modeling, and provides a step-by-step action plan for resolving these issues.