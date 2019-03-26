CGS Partners with Verint and Custodia for Customer Care

CGS, a provider of business applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services, is partnering with Verint Systems and Custodia Technology to deliver technical support and customer care for financial institutions and other regulated industries.

Under the partnership, Verint offers the software solution, while Custodia brings in its professional services expertise, and CGS provides business process outsourcing, contact center and support solutions, wrapping the integration, tool set, and support into a single offering.

This support solution allows companies to move from a reactive to a proactive approach to preventing deliberate or inadvertent breaches of regulations while modernizing contact center operations to support channels across video, chat, screen sharing, instant message, voice, and Skype. In addition to proactive policy enforcement through process and technology, CGS provides agents trained in financial services compliance.