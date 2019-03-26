CGS Partners with Verint and Custodia for Customer Care
CGS, a provider of business applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services, is partnering with Verint Systems and Custodia Technology to deliver technical support and customer care for financial institutions and other regulated industries.
Under the partnership, Verint offers the software solution, while Custodia brings in its professional services expertise, and CGS provides business process outsourcing, contact center and support solutions, wrapping the integration, tool set, and support into a single offering.
This support solution allows companies to move from a reactive to a proactive approach to preventing deliberate or inadvertent breaches of regulations while modernizing contact center operations to support channels across video, chat, screen sharing, instant message, voice, and Skype. In addition to proactive policy enforcement through process and technology, CGS provides agents trained in financial services compliance.
"Verint is proud to be a part of a collaborative effort with CGS and Custodia Technology to address the compliance challenges of the commercial banking, financial services, and insurance industries," said Verint's John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, in a statement. "The Compliance Partner Program brings together a broad array of best-of-breed solutions, providers, and approaches to simplify, modernize, and automate compliance strategies for financial services organizations that are cost-effective and sustainable. We are pleased to welcome CGS to our growing network of experts in this field."
"CGS prides itself on providing dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teams to seamlessly and securely offer end-to-end solutions that support clients' business needs," said John Samuel, an executive vice president at CGS, in a statement. "Our continued investment in emerging technologies is helping to drive process optimization and improve service to clients. Through the partnership with Verint, CGS is excited to bring innovative and progressive offerings to customers globally."