Really Simple Systems Integrates with Microsoft Azure

Small business CRM vendor Really Simple Systems today released an integration with Microsoft Azure, enabling customers to enhance their security and simplify systems' access.

The integration means companies can now control access to their Really Simple Systems CRM system using Microsoft Azure's Single Sign-on feature, as part of the Azure Active Directory. For organizations using cloud applications, this provides a centralized identity solution.

The Microsoft Azure Active Directory enables a cloud hybrid approach that works with Really Simple Systems CRM and other integrated apps.