Really Simple Systems Integrates with Microsoft Azure
Small business CRM vendor Really Simple Systems today released an integration with Microsoft Azure, enabling customers to enhance their security and simplify systems' access.
The integration means companies can now control access to their Really Simple Systems CRM system using Microsoft Azure's Single Sign-on feature, as part of the Azure Active Directory. For organizations using cloud applications, this provides a centralized identity solution.
The Microsoft Azure Active Directory enables a cloud hybrid approach that works with Really Simple Systems CRM and other integrated apps.
"Our Enterprise customers who want high levels of security alongside the benefits of being able to sign on to all their applications from one dashboard can now include integrated CRM systems to their security policy. Microsoft Azure will provide CRM users with better data security and compliance," said John Paterson, Really Simple Systems' CEO, in a statement.
Related Articles
Really Simple Systems Launches GDPR Phase 2 Consent Functionality
30 Apr 2018
Really Simple Systems' latest release enables clients to collect and record mailing consents from existing contact databases.
Really Simple Systems CRM Releases Final Phase of GDPR Compliance Tools
30 May 2018
Really Simple Systems' Marketing Module now enables companies to collect, record, and manage mailing consents.
Really Simple Systems Launches OneLogin Integration
05 Sep 2018
The integration with Really Simple Systems and OneLogin brings single sign-on and multifactor authentication to CRM systems.