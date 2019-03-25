  • March 25, 2019

Really Simple Systems Integrates with Microsoft Azure

Small business CRM vendor Really Simple Systems today released an integration with Microsoft Azure, enabling customers to enhance their security and simplify systems' access.

The integration means companies can now control access to their Really Simple Systems CRM system using Microsoft Azure's Single Sign-on feature, as part of the Azure Active Directory. For organizations using cloud applications, this provides a centralized identity solution.

The Microsoft Azure Active Directory enables a cloud hybrid approach that works with Really Simple Systems CRM and other integrated apps.

"Our Enterprise customers who want high levels of security alongside the benefits of being able to sign on to all their applications from one dashboard can now include integrated CRM systems to their security policy. Microsoft Azure will provide CRM users with better data security and compliance," said John Paterson, Really Simple Systems' CEO, in a statement.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

Really Simple Systems Launches GDPR Phase 2 Consent Functionality

30 Apr 2018

Really Simple Systems' latest release enables clients to collect and record mailing consents from existing contact databases.

Really Simple Systems CRM Releases Final Phase of GDPR Compliance Tools

30 May 2018

Really Simple Systems' Marketing Module now enables companies to collect, record, and manage mailing consents.

Really Simple Systems Launches OneLogin Integration

05 Sep 2018

The integration with Really Simple Systems and OneLogin brings single sign-on and multifactor authentication to CRM systems.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research