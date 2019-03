LeadSmart Technologies today launched LeadSmart Pro, a cloud-based CRM, marketing automation, and channel collaboration suite.

LeadSmart, built on the Lighting Development Platform from Salesforce.com, brings together tools to manage customers, service, leads, marketing processes and automations, and channel partners.

"So many companies struggle to get adoption of their CRM software within their organization and have an even harder time managing their channel partners and getting them engaged in the process of closing sales. LeadSmart brings world-class CRM with the ability to automate communications and follow-up with channel partners like independent reps, brokers, agents, dealers, and distributors. LeadSmart is so much more than another SaaS software tool. LeadSmart drives business outcomes, both internally and with partners, right out of the box," said LeadSmart co-founder and CEO Kevin Brown in a statement.

"Today companies are struggling with managing sales and partner data and, most importantly, trying to figure out how to communicate better with customers and integrate that communication into other company systems. LeadSmart's marketing automation component automates campaigns and customer outreach and shares results within the LeadSmart CRM component and directly to channel partners," added LeadSmart's chief operations officer, Tom Burton, in a statement.