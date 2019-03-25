RingCentral Dials into the Contact Center: The 2019 CRM Service Rising Stars Awards

For the past 20 years, RingCentral has carved out quite a niche for itself in the cloud communications and collaboration spaces, but the Belmont, Calif.-based company has recently begun to make a lot of noise in the contact center space with a number of key product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

RingCentral’s rampage into the contact center space began a year ago with the launch of its Collaborative Contact Center solution, which aims to transform the way organizations manage customer engagement. The solution integrates RingCentral Contact Center with RingCentral Glip, the company’s collaborative communications offering, and RingCentral Pulse, which uses intelligent bots to monitor agent interactions, customer issues, and real-time and historical events. Pulse’s intelligent bots monitor call center metrics in real time and deliver automated alerts to key stakeholders directly in Glip.

Then, toward the end of 2018, RingCentral launched its Engage digital customer engagement platform. The result of its acquisition of cloud-based digital customer engagement platform provider Dimelo in October, RingCentral Engage enables agents to use team messaging and video to bring relevant experts from across their organizations into conversations with customers. Agents can also elevate conversations from real-time messaging to video to resolve customer issues more quickly.

Around the same time, RingCentral extended its partnership with AT&T, bringing its cloud communications and collaboration solutions to more businesses. AT&T based its AT&T Office@Hand on RingCentral’s Office cloud platform, which offers a phone system, video conferencing, team messaging, and online fax in a single solution. With the move, AT&T aims to enable employees to work anywhere and improve their ability to connect with customers.

The company’s contact center momentum is continuing into 2019, as it recently completed its acquisition of Connect First, a provider of cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platforms. In the wake of that acquisition, which took place in January, RingCentral’s Customer Engagement portfolio now includes RingCentral Contact Center for inbound communications and workforce optimization, RingCentral Engage for digital customer engagement, and Connect First for outbound/blended customer interactions.