Thanx Partners with Olo

Thanx, a provider of personalized marketing and customer loyalty technology for restaurants, now integrates with Olo, an online food ordering solution.

Thanx combines all customer databases, including loyalty, credit card, email marketing, and more. Through this partnership, that seamless connection is extended to digital ordering via Olo, including personalized, actionable campaigns to drive customers to place orders. The new integration also allows customers to automatically opt-in to loyalty programs to earn rewards following their first order.

This integration will also allow restaurants to track and understand customer spending habits, whether in store or through digital or mobile ordering.

"As consumers increasingly embrace digital ordering for pickup and delivery, restaurants have struggled to develop a clear view into customer purchase behavior across these new channels. The result is the continuation of generic marketing tactics that simply don't work," said Zach Goldstein, Thanx's founder and CEO, in a statement. "The Thanx and Olo integration is the only loyalty, marketing, and ordering combination where customers can earn rewards on in-app purchases and in-store with no extra steps. This means restaurants have an accurate 360-degree view of customers no matter how they order. And better data means more personalized, efficient marketing and greater ROI."

The integration also creates the following:

Single sign-on for customers;

Consolidated system of record for consumer purchasing behavior, whether in-store or off-premises;

Loyalty accrual and redemption directly from the ordering checkout flow; and

Precise marketing campaigns based on customers' ordering channels.