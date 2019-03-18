People.ai Launches Revenue Intelligence System Powered by AI

People.ai today introduced its Revenue Intelligence System powered by artificial intelligence. >

The People.ai Revenue Intelligence System is designed to automate the capture of all contact and customer activity data, dynamically update CRM systems, and provide actionable intelligence across salesforce automation, collaboration, business intelligence, and other management tools for sales, marketing, customer success, and services teams.

To date, it has learned from more than $1 trillion in pipeline deals, 350 million sales activities, 26 million contacts, and 15 million buying group participants.

<p"We've spent three years building the most advanced system that understands relationships between people and companies through business contact and activity data capture and injects that information into systems of record, such as CRM, marketing automation, business intelligence, and customer success platforms, making them smarter," said Oleg Rogynskyy, founder and CEO of People.ai, in a statement. "Our Revenue Intelligence System not only automates antiquated and slow data capture processes but uses the power of AI, with innovations protected by many patents, to deliver real-time insights, next-best actions, and predictive intelligence to reps, managers, and even the C-Suite of large enterprises."

The People.ai Revenue Intelligence System does the following: