TapClicks Partners with Snap on Marketing Analytics

TapClicks, a provider of cloud-based software for marketing analytics, reporting, orders, and workflow, today announced a strategic partnership with Snap to integrate Snapchat into the TapClicks Connector Marketplace.

Through this partnership, marketers using Snapchat's business services, such as ads, sponsored geofilters, lenses, and more, will now be able to harness theTapClicks unified marketing analytics platform to access, analyze, and report on Snapchat marketing data.

TapClicks is adding Snapchat into its ever-expanding list of more than 200 integrations, which also include Google (AdWords, Analytics, DBM, YouTube), Facebook (Ads, Insight, Instagram), LinkedIn, Twitter (Ads, Social), Adobe, IBM Silverpop, MediaMath and Yext. Snapchat’s social media marketing data will be available through the TapClicks dashboard.

"Our goal in the partnership with Snapchat is to empower marketers on the platform who have been so instrumental to driving its growth, particularly since Snapchat provides access to exclusive audiences that marketers struggle to reach elsewhere," said Noah Jacobson, senior vice president of corporate development and strategy at TapClicks, in a statement. "Snapchat's audience is one of the most valuable features for marketers looking to reach elusive demographics. TapClicks' partnership with Snapchat will help its network of marketers and advertisers glean even more value from the platform by enhancing their abilities to improve audience targeting, campaign performance, and, ultimately, ROI."

TapClicks has also formalized several other key data integration partnerships to bring additional connections into the TapClicks Connector Marketplace. In addition to Snapchat, TapClicks users now have access to marketing data from Waze, Oath Ad Platforms, Gimbal, and Measured Marketing integrated directly into the TapClicks Platform.