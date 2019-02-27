Infutor Enhances ID Suite with Connex Audience Clusters

Consumer identity management solutions provider Infutor has added Ruf Strategic Solutions' Connex Audience Clusters to the Infutor ID Suite, enabling real-time inbound identity resolution and analytics-driven segmentation in a single solution. Infutor acquired Ruf Strategic Solutions in December.

Connex Audience Clusters enable marketers to identify groups of their most profitable customers and prospects based on unique metrics across seven cluster types: households, families, neighborhoods, digital, generations, life stages, and messaging. The segmentation and analytics tool helps marketers focus on high-propensity audience segments featuring thousands of unique lifestyle traits, including geographic, demographic, psychographic, and technographic characteristics, as well as media consumption, brand preferences, and buying behaviors.

"Rather than trying to appeal to everyone, today's marketers need ways to hone in on their most promising customers and prospects through personalization. It is the classic 80/20 marketing rule," said Gary Walter, CEO of Infutor, in a statement. "Integrating Connex consumer behavior and lifestyle analytics with our ID Suite makes it possible for marketers to ensure they are accurately identifying and engaging their most promising audiences with relevant insights."

By combining identity resolution and cluster analytics, the Infutor ID Suite enables marketers to identify inbound consumers in real time that align with high-performing cluster audiences and immediately engage with them through multiple marketing channels. It also helps marketers retain valuable customers and acquire new ones by targeting look-alikes of their most profitable audience segments, identifying and targeting untapped market niches, and maximizing conversion and lifetime value with meaningful messaging and offers. The unified solution also helps to convert top prospects with campaigns delivered to their preferred channels, cross-sell and up-sell complementary products/services based on consumer behavioral and lifestyle traits, and build and maintain customer loyalty by cultivating personalized engagements.