Persado and Emarsys Launch an Integration Partnership
Through a new partnership announced today, Persado, a marketing creative company, is integrating its platform for generating data-driven creative at scale with Emarsys' marketing solutions.
Joint Persado and Emarsys customers will now be able to generate, test, and serve their marketing campaigns in minutes. Campaign results will seamlessly flow back into Persado, giving clients access to quantitative and qualitative analysis on the variables that impact performance.
"Today's CMOs are bombarded with solutions claiming to drive ROI, so identifying the technologies and offerings that provide real value has become increasingly difficult. Marketing teams need products that intelligently achieve results and close the gap between goals and outcomes," said Assaf Baciu, co-founder and senior vice president of product and engineering at Persado, in a statement. "Through this partnership, we are uniting automation with intelligence. Persado's AI fully unlocks the power of words and gives marketers certainty in their creative so that they can make every customer interaction count. We are thrilled to work together to give marketers the confidence they deserve."
"We know that poor attempts to tailor communications will turn customers off. Marketers, therefore, rely on smart technology to automate and personalize communications across channels at scale and often in real time," said Dave Littlechild, global head of partnerships and alliances at Emarsys, in a statement. "This partnership helps us bridge the technology adoption gap that stands between a marketer and his or her ability to profitably driving more revenue. We are excited and look forward to the future as partners."
Related Articles
Movable Ink Partners with Persado
07 Mar 2018
The partnership will help companies automatically generate and test personalized email content and language.
Listrak Partners with Persado
24 Apr 2018
The partnership combines Persado's AI-generated marketing language with Listrak's automation and analytics platform.