Persado and Emarsys Launch an Integration Partnership

Through a new partnership announced today, Persado, a marketing creative company, is integrating its platform for generating data-driven creative at scale with Emarsys' marketing solutions.

Joint Persado and Emarsys customers will now be able to generate, test, and serve their marketing campaigns in minutes. Campaign results will seamlessly flow back into Persado, giving clients access to quantitative and qualitative analysis on the variables that impact performance.