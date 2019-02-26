RollWorks Launches Identification Solution to Aid ABM

RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group, today launched the Identification Solution as an addition to its account-based platform to help marketers hone their ideal customer profiles (ICPs), create and prioritize target account lists, and identify key buyers and buying committees within target companies.

"As more B2B companies invest in account-based programs, it's evident that determining a shared ICP and target account list is imperative for success," said Mihir Nanavati, vice president of product at RollWorks, in a statement. "By utilizing data from our recent Growlabs acquisition and combining it with our existing data and machine learning technology, we are able to accelerate the account-based strategies for our B2B customers."

The RollWorks Identification Solution can surface insights and targets from a comprehensive B2B database of 320 million verified business contacts across 18 million accounts, bolstered by AdRoll's recent acquisition of Growlabs in November. Firmographic and technographic data is continually updated to ensure accuracy and reach when moving to cross-channel execution.

The Identification Solution can be used to strengthen account-based programs in the following ways: