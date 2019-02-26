Affinio Deploys Via a Containerization Model

Affinio announced today that its AI-driven marketing strategy platform can now be delivered via a containerization model. Containerization is similar to on-premises software, but instead of sending physical servers to run Affinio's technology, the technology is packaged into a container and later deployed in a private cloud instance controlled entirely by the enterprise.

Affinio, a Microsoft Gold-Certified partner, developed its containerization model on Microsoft Azure. Available on the Microsoft AppSource, Affinio's customers can deploy Affinio's technology and apply it to sensitive consumer data within the security of its own private Azure environment.