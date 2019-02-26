Affinio Deploys Via a Containerization Model
Affinio announced today that its AI-driven marketing strategy platform can now be delivered via a containerization model. Containerization is similar to on-premises software, but instead of sending physical servers to run Affinio's technology, the technology is packaged into a container and later deployed in a private cloud instance controlled entirely by the enterprise.
Affinio, a Microsoft Gold-Certified partner, developed its containerization model on Microsoft Azure. Available on the Microsoft AppSource, Affinio's customers can deploy Affinio's technology and apply it to sensitive consumer data within the security of its own private Azure environment.
"Containerization is a compelling model and technology that's been used by other departments and functions, such as IT and software development, so it's market-tested. It's particularly strategic for martech, given the heightened awareness around privacy and sensitivity for [personally identifiable information]. Rather than uploading enterprise-owned data to Affinio's technology for processing, Affinio sends our AI technology to the enterprise to run on its private cloud instances," explained Tim Burke, CEO of Affinio, in a statement.
"Affinio's containerized solution, utilizing Micorosft Azure's Managed Application Service, is a unique way for global enterprises to reap the strategic benefits of Affinio's technology without having to share sensitive data outside its private cloud instance," said Jeanna Jorgensen, Microsoft's general manager of partner experience and Microsoft for Startups, in a statement.