BookingBug Integrates with Yext and Twilio

BookingBug, a provider of customer journey management, has partnered with Yext, a digital knowledge management (DKM) platform provider helping companies control brand experiences across digital channels, including maps, search engines, voice, applications; and Twilio, a cloud communications platform provider.

BookingBug's integration with Yext will keep customer information up to date, enabling users to sync locations stored in Yext with BookingBug. While Yext will remain the source of true location data, BookingBug's Location Importer will keep the information in sync.

"The integration of Yext and BookingBug will benefit customers with a single user experience when it comes to managing their brand and appointment data. This will ensure that our customers' customers can easily book appointments and RSVP to events directly on event pages and always know exactly where they are going for an appointment," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement.

The integration with Twilio gives BookingBug's customers an extended set of tools to communicate with their customers. Further, Twilio extends access to its full suite of customer engagement tools using voice, text, chat, and wireless communications to BookingBug users via the Twilio intelligent communication platform.