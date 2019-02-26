BookingBug Integrates with Yext and Twilio
BookingBug, a provider of customer journey management, has partnered with Yext, a digital knowledge management (DKM) platform provider helping companies control brand experiences across digital channels, including maps, search engines, voice, applications; and Twilio, a cloud communications platform provider.
BookingBug's integration with Yext will keep customer information up to date, enabling users to sync locations stored in Yext with BookingBug. While Yext will remain the source of true location data, BookingBug's Location Importer will keep the information in sync.
"The integration of Yext and BookingBug will benefit customers with a single user experience when it comes to managing their brand and appointment data. This will ensure that our customers' customers can easily book appointments and RSVP to events directly on event pages and always know exactly where they are going for an appointment," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement.
The integration with Twilio gives BookingBug's customers an extended set of tools to communicate with their customers. Further, Twilio extends access to its full suite of customer engagement tools using voice, text, chat, and wireless communications to BookingBug users via the Twilio intelligent communication platform.
"Twilio's partner program, Twilio Build, allows our partners to take part in the communications revolution that will affect every company that has a need to connect with customers," said Chetan Chaudhary, global vice president of partners at Twilio, in a statement. "We welcome BookingBug to Twilio Build as they create the next generation of their customer journey management platform that will ultimately drive intelligent multichannel communications for businesses."
"The integrations with Yext and Twilio to BookingBug is the initial step toward creating a robust partner ecosystem that enriches BookingBug's industry-leading customer journey management platform," said Glenn Shoosmith, CEO of BookingBug, in a statement.
