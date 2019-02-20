Movable Ink Ads Augmented Reality to Visual Experience Platform

Movable Ink, a visual experience platform provider for digital marketing, has added augmented reality capabilities that enable marketers to create branded, browser-based AR experiences that can be launched from email, web, and display ads without the need to download a mobile app.

Movable Ink's AR solution enables immersive, data-activated experiences that leverage contextual and first-party data. It features a drag-and-drop interface and enables AR experiences to integrated into cross-channel campaigns.

"Today, consumers are looking for more interactive and immersive experiences, and augmented reality presents brands with an effective tool for delivering on those expectations in a highly visual and engaging way," said Vivek Sharma, CEO of Movable Ink, in a statement. "Until now, creating augmented reality experiences has proved challenging for marketers, requiring teams of developers to build and support AR applications. Movable Ink's solution democratizes the creation of AR experiences with a user-friendly interface and browser-based technology that allows anyone to create immersive and on-brand experiences."

Movable Ink's AR solution allows users to do the following