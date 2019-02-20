DoubleVerify Acquires Zentrick
DoubleVerify, a provider of marketing measurement software and analytics, has acquired Zentrick, a digital video technology company that provides middleware for online video advertising.
Zentrick middleware reduces video breakage by more than 50 percent by shortening load times and eliminating multiple forms of latency. Zentrick software further enables publishers to detect and resolve issues behind breakage as they occur and eliminates the technical overhead and latency associated with supporting multiple third-party data integrations (e.g., measurement, attribution, and audience providers). Third-party service providers benefit from seamless platform activation and equal access to the video playback data necessary to power their services.
"DV's mission is to power the new standard of marketing performance, giving advertisers clarity and confidence in their digital investment," said Wayne Gattinella, DoubleVerify's CEO, in a statement. "Eliminating ad breakage has a direct effect on the performance of online advertising that will resonate throughout the ecosystem."
"The entire Zentrick team is thrilled to join forces with DoubleVerify, a rapidly expanding, global organization with a best-in-class verification offering," said Pieter Mees, Zentrick's co-founder, in a statement. "Integrating Zentrick's digital video technology and expertise with DV's industrywide platform will accelerate our efforts to simplify and streamline ad performance."
"In 2018, Zentrick accelerated the delivery of more than 150 billion video ads," said Frederik Neus, Zentrick's co-founder, in a statement. "Through integration with DoubleVerify, we anticipate scaling our solution to better service both advertisers and publishers, while driving even greater positive impact throughout the ecosystem."