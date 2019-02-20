DoubleVerify Acquires Zentrick

DoubleVerify, a provider of marketing measurement software and analytics, has acquired Zentrick, a digital video technology company that provides middleware for online video advertising.

Zentrick middleware reduces video breakage by more than 50 percent by shortening load times and eliminating multiple forms of latency. Zentrick software further enables publishers to detect and resolve issues behind breakage as they occur and eliminates the technical overhead and latency associated with supporting multiple third-party data integrations (e.g., measurement, attribution, and audience providers). Third-party service providers benefit from seamless platform activation and equal access to the video playback data necessary to power their services.