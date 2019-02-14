SoGoSurvey Integrates with Zapier

SoGoSurvey has integrated its online survey software with Zapier, a web-based automation software for integration between applications.

SoGoSurvey users can now create automated workflows, called Zaps, for many processes. For example, once a survey response is received, users might choose to create a new contact in Salesforce.com, update an existing HubSpot CRM contact, add a row on Google Sheets, or send a Gmail-based thank-you note.

"Our integration with Zapier has been highly anticipated by employees and customers alike," said Melissa Krut, SoGoSurvey's senior director of success, in a statement. "Our users collect feedback so they can take action, make decisions, and get ahead. Nobody wants to see that data gathering dust, and Zapier makes it easier for our users to keep their valuable results out of the data junkyard."

"The launch of the Zapier and SoGoSurvey integration allows users to connect SoGoSurvey to more than 1,400 other apps and introduces countless automated workflows," said Beth Mix of the Zapier Partnerships team in a statement. "Organizations can simplify their processes and do even more with their survey results."