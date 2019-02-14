Brightcove to Acquire Ooyala's Video Platform Business

Brightcove, a provider of cloud services for video, will acquire the online video platform business of Ooyala, a provider of cloud video technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brightcove is acquiring Ooyala's online video technology, including video content management and publishing platform Backlot, Analytics, Live, and associated patents. Brightcove will also acquire substantial portions of Ooyala's engineering, support, and sales staff, including the company's Guadalajara, Mexico operations. Brightcove intends to take on all customer, reseller, and partner relationships as well.