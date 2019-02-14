Persado Launches Descriptive Insights

Persado, a marketing creative company, has launched Descriptive Insights, the latest addition to the Persado Analytics suite of artificial intelligence and data-driven marketing insights.

Descriptive Insights gives Persado customers insights into how and why specific words and phrases related to product classifications, promotions, offers, and services influence marketing campaign engagement

"Even with the rise of AI, today's marketing teams still rely heavily on intuition and opinion when crafting advertising creative. Our goal is to change that narrative by arming marketers with the confidence of mathematical certainty and the comprehensive insights necessary to intelligently generate marketing creative and drive revenue," said Assaf Baciu, co-founder and senior vice president of product and engineering at Persado, in a statement. "Descriptive Insights is a major milestone for Persado as we lead this AI and data-driven creative revolution. This update gives marketers more than just an understanding of how language performs in their marketing campaigns; it gives them critical lessons they can apply across the entire customer experience, both online and offline."

Powered by Persado's Message Machine, a marketing language knowledgebase of more than 1 million tagged and scored words and phrases, Descriptive Insights provides data-driven analysis of descriptive words and phrases within Persado Analytics, enhancing marketers' holistic understanding of the impact of marketing language across audiences, channels, and industries throughout the customer journey.

Descriptive Insights is a key component of Persado Analytics, which offers customers critical insight into how variables like emotion and formatting affect success. Key features include the following:

Performance reports on emotion, descriptions, and formatting, using mathematical analysis to predict and optimize the most effective elements of a particular campaign, for a particular channel, and when speaking to a particular audience.

Engagement trends over time.

Language contribution reports to identify the parts of a campaign that customers care about most. Whether it's the call-to-action, emotional appeal, or descriptor, Persado provides full visibility into how these variables impact engagement.

Insight breakdowns by specific campaigns, audiences, and channels.

charity: water, a nonprofit organization that brings clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries, recently used Persado's Descriptive Insights to drive up awareness and attract more recurring donors. charity: water was able to identify and understand the emotions, words, and phrases that resonated most across audiences. The Persado Message Machine ultimately drove a 146 percent uplift in conversion rate for charity: water's Facebook look-alike audience and an average 32 percent uplift across all audiences, as well as 21 percent more content views than ever before.